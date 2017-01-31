CHRISTIE: EXECUTION OF TRUMP TRAVEL BAN HAS BEEN “TERRIBLE”

Count New Jersey Governor Chris Christie among the critics of the travel man enacted by President Trump. Christie says he agrees with the ban but says Trump could have been better served by his advisors on how to execute the plan. Christie says democrats and those political opponents of the President have gained political points thanks to the rollout of the program.
