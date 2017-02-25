CHRISTIE CONTINUES HIS FIGHT WITH NEWSPAPERS

Its another round of Gov. Chris Christie versus the newspaper industry. Christie issued a statement on Friday blasting the New Jersey Press Association for not releasing a study into how much legal ads cost the state of New Jersey. The state’s highest ranking official said the group is a month late in releasing the data. The governor’s office says the true costs are close to $80 million. The governor wanted to get legislation passed to allow municipalities to only put legal ads online and not be required to buy ads in local newspapers.
Top News
