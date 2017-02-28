CHRISTIE BUDGET MESSAGE INCLUDES ADDING LOTTERY REVENUES TO PENSION

Gov. Chris Christie last budget message included an unusual proposal. The governor proposed putting the revenues from the New Jersey Lottery into the pension system to bring down the unfunded liability. The New Jersey Lottery currently funds a number of programs, including education. Christie also said the budget would include a $2.5 billion payment into the pension system. Other topics that were discussed was increased funding for those with drug addiction and tax fairness created with the increase in the gas tax and decrease in taxes in other areas. The final budget must be passed by the end of June.

Share this:



