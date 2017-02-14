Top News
Tuesday February 14th 2017 04:32 PM
CHRISTIE AND TRUMP TALK DRUG ADDICTION DURING LUNCH MEETING

Local News

The White House said that the issue of drug addiction was the main topic of conversation during a lunch meeting on Tuesday between President Donald Trump and Gov. Chris Christie. The two met in Washington D.C. Christie is using his final year in office to bring the issues of drug addiction to light and try to put the state in a better place to fight the addiction issues. It is unclear if any other issues were discussed, but Christie has said multiple times that he doesn’t believe he will be getting a job at the White House.

