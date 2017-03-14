A four year old child was struck by a school bus Monday in Atlantic City. Police say the child was struck while walking across Filbert Avenue with family members. The bus driver stopped the bus immediately and there were no other injuries. The child is being treated at Cooper Hospital.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- WEATHER UPDATE: COASTAL FLOOD WARNING, HIGH WIND WARNING STICK
- SPEED RESTRICTIONS POSTED ON PARKWAY, TURNPIKE
- NO DELAYS REPORTED ON FERRY, ATLANTIC CITY AIRPORT
- SENATE APPROVES BILL BANNING MINORS FROM MARRYING
- CHLD HIT BY SCHOOL BUS IN ATLANTIC CITY
- CAPE MAY COUNTY GOP MEETS IN AVALON, SELECTS CANDIDATES
- Munch Madness Round 1: Iron Pier Craft House vs Rusty Nail
- Munch Madness Round 1: 410 Bank Street vs Cattle N Clover
- Munch Madness Round 1: Lobster House vs Sapore Italiano
- CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR TUESDAY MARCH 14