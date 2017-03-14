Top News
CHLD HIT BY SCHOOL BUS IN ATLANTIC CITY

A four year old child was struck by a school bus Monday in Atlantic City.  Police say the child was struck while walking across Filbert Avenue with family members. The bus driver stopped the bus immediately and there were no other injuries.  The child is being treated at Cooper Hospital.

