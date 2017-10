CHARGES FILED AGAINST MIDDLE TWP. MAN FOR HEROIN-INDUCED DEATH

A 26 year old local man has been charged by County prosecutors for causing the drug induced death of a man on Meadow Valley Road in Burleigh on Wednesday. Police say they found 23 year old Sonny Sinnerard dead of a suspected drug overdose; they learned that Daniel Osmundsen of Middle Township sold Sinnerard the suspected heroin. Osmundsen may face between 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted of various crimes.

