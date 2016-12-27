CHANCE OF SNOW IS MINIMAL FOR OUR AREA THIS WEEK

Fans of snow shouldn’t expect to see any between now and the end of the year. Locally, high temperatures shouldn’t dip much below 40 degrees so even if we got some scattered overnight flurries they wouldn’t hang around very long. If you are making your New Year’s plans, Saturday is supposed to be sunny with a high of 41 and a low of 34. It is unclear when South Jersey might be at risk for its first real snowstorm of the winter.

