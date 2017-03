CHAMPS! WILDWOOD WINS SJ GROUP I GIRLS BASKETBALL TITLE

The Wildwood Lady Warriors have won another South Jersey Group I championship. Wildwood defeated Haddon Township at the Warrior Gym in a game broadcast live on WCZT, 42-31. This Wildwood’s first South Jersey title since 2008 and the ninth under Coach Dave Troiano who has been at the helm of the program for nearly four decades. Haddon Township was 0 for 23 from beyond the three point line.

