Tuesday February 14th 2017 04:36 PM
CASINO REVENUE UP IN JANUARY NEARLY 8 PERCENT

By on Atlantic City, Atlantic County, Local News

It was a good start to the year for Atlantic City casinos. The state released gaming numbers of Jan. and showed the seven remaining casinos were up 7.7 percent from a year ago. All seven casinos posted an increase, including Caesars which was up 41 percent. The Trump Taj Mahal closed down last year, marking the fifth casino to shuttering since 2014.

