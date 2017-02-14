It was a good start to the year for Atlantic City casinos. The state released gaming numbers of Jan. and showed the seven remaining casinos were up 7.7 percent from a year ago. All seven casinos posted an increase, including Caesars which was up 41 percent. The Trump Taj Mahal closed down last year, marking the fifth casino to shuttering since 2014.
Top News
- CASINO REVENUE UP IN JANUARY NEARLY 8 PERCENT
