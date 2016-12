CASH REWARD ISSUED FOR LOCATION OF JEREMIAH MONELL

A $1,000 cash reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 32 year old Jeremiah Monell. Monell is the Cumberland County man who is the prime suspect in the murder of his wife, 35 year old Tara O’Shea. Monell’s pickup truck was located near a wooded area; his bail has already been set at $1 million upon his successful capture.

