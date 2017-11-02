CAR IN VILLAS BURNS UP VIA MOLOTOV COCKTAIL, SUSPECT WANTED

Top News
Lower Township Police say someone tossed a Molotov cocktail into a motor vehicle parked on Delaware Parkway in the Villas early Thursday morning.  The owners of the vehicle say they heard commotion outside and when they investigated, the interior of the car was in flames.  There were no injuries; police continue to search for a suspect.

