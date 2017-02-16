CAR SLAMS INTO LOWER TOWNSHIP HOME

A vehicle crashed into a home in Lower Township on Thursday morning. Police there say the incident took plact at 101 McKinley Ave. in the Bayside Village section of the township. Further investigation revealed that there were two occupants inside the residence a 32 year old female and an 11 year old juvenile male. The female reported no injuries. However, the 11 year old boy was on the couch in the living room and was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center. Preliminary reports from family members stated that the boy lost a tooth and had a possible concussion and is currently undergoing further medical evaluation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

