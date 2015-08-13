CAPE MAY POLICE WARN OF PHONE SCAM

Cape May Police have received a recent report of a new Publishers Clearing House scam. The caller will tell the victim that they have won a large sum of money and in order to claim that money taxes need to be sent to an overseas account. This caller has researched local police officers and attempts to use these names to validate the scam and earn the victim’s trust. They would like to remind residents to be extremely cautious when providing your personal information to an unknown caller.

Share this:



