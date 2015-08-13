Top News
CAPE MAY POLICE WARN OF PHONE SCAM

By on Cape May, Cape May County, Local News

Cape May Police have received a recent report of a new Publishers Clearing House scam. The caller will tell the victim that they have won a large sum of money and in order to claim that money taxes need to be sent to an overseas account. This caller has researched local police officers and attempts to use these names to validate the scam and earn the victim’s trust. They would like to remind residents to be extremely cautious when providing your personal information to an unknown caller.

1 Comment

  1. Charles on

    My sister in N.C.M. just received such a call, They wanted $400.00 sent to an account before they arrive. As soon as they heard me ask why they needed the money if it’s legit, They hung up.

