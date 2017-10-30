CAPE MAY COUNTY PARK AND ZOO RECEIVES ACCREDITATION UNTIL 2022

The Cape May County Park and Zoo has officially received its accreditation through the year 2022. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums presented County officials with the official accreditation during a ceremony on Friday. Fewer then ten percent of the licensed facilities in the United States receive this designation.
Top News
