Top News
98.7 The Coast WCZT



You are at:»»»CAPE MAY COUNTY PARK AND ZOO RECEIVES ACCREDITATION UNTIL 2022

CAPE MAY COUNTY PARK AND ZOO RECEIVES ACCREDITATION UNTIL 2022

0
By on Cape May County, Local News

The Cape May County Park and Zoo has officially received its accreditation through the year 2022.  The Association of Zoos and Aquariums presented County officials with the official accreditation during a ceremony on Friday.  Fewer then ten percent of the licensed facilities in the United States receive this designation.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply