CAPE MAY COUNTY GOP MEETS IN AVALON, SELECTS CANDIDATES

Tuesday March 14th 2017 07:43 AM
The Cape May County GOP met last night in Avalon and selected its candidates for political elections.  Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno was selected to run for governor, and Robert Nolan is the party’s pick for County Sheriff; both of those races are contested.  The legislative candidates first reported by Coastal Broadcasting are Mary Grucio for Senate, and Jim Sauro and Brian McDowell for Assembly.

