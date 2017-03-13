CAPE MAY COUNTY ANNOUNCES CHANGES DUE TO WEATHER ON TUESDAY

Fare Free Transportation will not be providing service on the barrier islands from the Wildwoods to Ocean City to include the senior centers in North Wildwood and Ocean City and the Blind Center in Avalon. They will also be canceling service to Atlantic County, Camden and Philadelphia due to the impending storm. All other local service will proceed as usual. The North Wildwood Senior Center and the Ocean City Senior Center will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday March 14th. All county government offices will be open during regular hours.

