Top News
98.7 The Coast
Friday January 6th 2017 02:10 PM
You are at:»»»BRIDGETON POLICE INVESTIGATE LATEST SHOOTING INCIDENT

BRIDGETON POLICE INVESTIGATE LATEST SHOOTING INCIDENT

0
By on Bridgeton, Local News

Bridgeton Police say three people were targeted for a shooting in the city Thursday evening, but the gunman missed all three and hit a residence instead.  Police say the three intended victims were sitting in a car on Elmer Street.  There were no injuries; police are still searching for the shooter.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


3 + = four