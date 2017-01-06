BRIDGETON POLICE INVESTIGATE LATEST SHOOTING INCIDENT

Bridgeton Police say three people were targeted for a shooting in the city Thursday evening, but the gunman missed all three and hit a residence instead. Police say the three intended victims were sitting in a car on Elmer Street. There were no injuries; police are still searching for the shooter.
