BRIDGETON AMONG CITIES WHO HAVE SEEN SALES TAXI INCREASE

Wednesday January 4th 2017 11:22 AM
Local News

Five cities in New Jersey have been dealt an increase in sales tax since the beginning of the year. Gov. Chris Christie is sitting on a bill sponsored by Senator Jeff Van Drew that would keep the UEZ program in place in five cities, including Bridgeton. Van Drew argued it was important to keep these districts going, which allows the businesses in those cities collect half of the sales tax that other communities do.

