BOOKER TESTIFIES ON NOMINATION OF JEFF SESSIONS FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL

U.S. Senator Cory Booker testified on Wednesday against U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions being named Attorney General of the United States. A Senate historian could not find a time when a sitting senator testified against another sitting senator that has been nominated for a cabinet level position. Booker has noted Session’s history of voting against ideas in the Voting Rights Act is among the reasons he decided to testify against Sessions.
