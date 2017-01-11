Top News
Wednesday January 11th 2017 10:50 AM
BOOKER TESTIFIES ON NOMINATION OF JEFF SESSIONS FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL

By on Local News

U.S. Senator Cory Booker testified on Wednesday against U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions being named Attorney General of the United States. A Senate historian could not find a time when a sitting senator testified against another sitting senator that has been nominated for a cabinet level position. Booker has noted Session’s history of voting against ideas in the Voting Rights Act is among the reasons he decided to testify against Sessions.

