BOOKER HELPS INTRODUCE LEGISLATION TO CUT DRUG COSTS

Senator Cory Booker introduced legislation Tuesday to lower the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs by allowing Americans to import safe, low-cost medicine from Canada. The legislation would authorize the secretary of Health and Human Services in two years to allow importation from other advanced countries. In Canada and other major countries, the same medications, manufactured by the same companies in the same factories are available for a fraction of the price compared to the United States. While five major drug manufacturers made more than $50 billion in profits in 2015, nearly 1 in 3 Americans could not afford the medicine they were prescribed at some point in their lives.
