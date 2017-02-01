BOOKER EXPRESSES “CONCERNS” ABOUT TRUMP’S SUPREME COURT PICK

Some Democrats have already expressed concerns about President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch. U.S. Senator Cory Booker issued a statement saying that he has “very serious concerns about his nomination.” Booker noted in his statement he questioned whether he would protect women, minorities, and the LGBTQ community in his rulings. This seat on the United States Supreme Court has remained vacant since the passing of Antonin Scalia in Feb. 2016.
Top News
