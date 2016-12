BOARDWALK CLASSIC: WILDWOOD CATHOLIC WINS IN NIGHTCAP

Wildwood Catholic scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to upend Williamstown in Thursday night’s boys action at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic. Trey Smith finished with 15 points for the crusaders, while Ryan Legler added 12. Wildwood Catholic will take on Mastery Charter North High School in the bracket championship game at approximately 6:15pm today. The tournament wraps up with a few games on Saturday.

