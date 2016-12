BOARDWALK CLASSIC: WILDWOOD BOYS PICK UP BIG VICTORY

The Wildwood High boys basketball team was the big winner Tuesday at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Wildwood knocked off Oakcrest, 45-39 in the nightcap game. Tyler Tomlin scored 17 points for the Warriors, while Kyion Flanders added nine points. In boys’ action today, Lower Cape May takes on Burlington City at 2:00pm, while Middle Township battles Penn Charter, PA at approximately 8:30pm.

