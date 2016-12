BOARDWALK CLASSIC: LOWER GIRLS WIN, CUMBERLAND TAKES COLLEGE GAME

Another great evening of basketball at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic Tuesday evening in Wildwood. Lower Cape May girls defeated Burlington City, 66-29. Olivia Levin scored 14 points for the Lady Caper Tigers. Cumberland County College defeated Atlantic Cape Community College in the college showcase game, 59-52 on the ladies’ court. In boys’ action, Penn Charter easily defeated Middle Township, 53-27 while MaST Community Charter defeated Wildwood, 58-54.

Share this: