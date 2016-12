BOARDWALK CLASSIC: LOWER CAPE MAY BOYS WIN, MIDDLE BOYS LOSE

A prohibitive victory for the Lower Cape May boys basketball team Wednesday afternoon at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood. The Caper Tigers blasted Buena, 69-30 thanks to a 22-point first quarter. Pat Holden scored 28 points for Lower Cape May. Monsignor Farrell knocked off Middle Township boys Wednesday, 55-29. Austin Crafts had 24 points for the Panthers.

