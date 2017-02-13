BILL TO SOLVE DREDGING ISSUES MOVING CLOSER TO BECOMING LAW

A Senate bill that seeks common sense solutions to dredging problems around the Garden State has moved closer to becoming law. Freeholder Marie Hayes and Avalon Engineer Tom Thornton of Mott MacDonald testified before a Senate committee two weeks ago to lend support to the bill. The County and local officials formed a Dredging Working Group to help overcome some of the obstacles that often stand in the way of dredging projects, and at times, make them costly or impossible.

