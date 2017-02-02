BILL TO PROVIDE PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION TO TOTALLY DISABLED VETERANS ADVANCES

Legislation sponsored by Assemblyman Bruce Land and Bob Andrzejczak that would authorize a property tax exemption for totally disabled veterans, regardless of whether they served in a theater of war, continued advancing this week, gaining approval from the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Under current law, to be eligible for a 100 percent property tax exemption, a veteran must be 100 percent disabled as the result of their service in a theater of war or in a foreign country, on board a ship or naval vessel, or in foreign airspace. This bill would authorize any veteran of military service in any branch of the armed forces of the United States who became 100 percent disabled as the result of that military service to receive a 100 percent property tax exemption, without a requirement that the disability be connected to service in a theater of war or in a foreign country, on board any ship or naval vessel, or in any foreign airspace.

