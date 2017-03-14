BILL TO CREATE DIVERSION PROGRAM FOR VETERAN’S ADVANCES

Legislation sponsored by Senator Jeff Van Drew to create a “Statewide Veterans Diversion Program” aimed at helping veterans and active military who have committed nonviolent offenses by diverting them away from the criminal justice system and into treatment received final approval in the Senate today. It now goes to the governor’s desk. The program would be available to defendants charged with a nonviolent petty disorderly persons offense, a disorderly persons offense, or crime of the third or fourth degree.

Share this:



