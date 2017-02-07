BILL TO ALLOW LOTTERY COURIER SERVICE IS NOW LAW

A new law would make it easier for state residents to get their hands on New Jersey Lottery tickets. The law requires the State Lottery Commission to register and authorize the operation of courier services for the purchase and delivery solely of state lottery tickets within New Jersey. No lottery ticket courier service will be permitted to operate unless it has been registered with the State Lottery Commission and has been authorized by the commission to operate as a courier service. Gov. Chris Christie signed the measure into law on Tuesday.
