Tuesday January 24th 2017 07:35 PM
BILL PASSES IN NJ TO OPPOSE SUMMER FLOUNDER RESTRICTIONS

By on Cape May County, Local News

A bill that opposes severe restrictions on the summer flounder catch at the Jersey Shore has been approved by the New Jersey Assembly.  The Assembly voted this week unanimously to oppose the new restrictions and ask NOAA to conduct a new summer flounder assessment before the summer fishing season.  This year’s summer flounder catch is proposed to be reduced by 40 percent; experts say the flounder has been overfished.

