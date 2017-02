BIG BEACH FILL IN AVALON AND STONE HARBOR TO BEGIN FEBRUARY 12TH

A big beach fill project slated for the Seven Mile Beach will begin on February 12th. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company will begin in southern Stone Harbor before moving for a big beach fill project in Avalon. The initial phase of the Stone Harbor project will start in the south end of town and move north to 105th Street. Avalon’s beach fill is projected to be from 9th from 38th streets, and in front of the hotel district in the south end of town.

