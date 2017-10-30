BAT BOXES ARE INSTALLED AT TOLL PLAZAS ON AC EXPRESSWAY

Top News
Atlantic County, Local News

Did you know it’s Bat Week?  To commemorate the week, the South Jersey Transportation Authority has installed bat boxes at its two toll plazas on the Atlantic City Expressway and at its three maintenance yards.  Bats are important as they eat many insects each night, pollinate flowers, and spread seeds that grow into new plants and trees.

