BASKETBALL CLASSIC: LADY CRUSADERS WIN BRACKET NAMED AFTER FARNAN

The Wildwood Catholic Lady Crusaders won the Genny Farnan-Robinson Memorial Girls Bracket at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic by defeating Highland Regional, 49-36. The bracket was named after Genny Farnan who recently lost a two year battle with cancer; Farnan was a 1,000 point scorer for the Lady Crusaders during her career. The tournament ends Saturday with two boys games, one featuring Ocean City High School, and a girls game featuring Wildwood High vs. Atlantic County Institute of Technology, at 12 Noon.

Share this: