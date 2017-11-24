An annual event in Avalon got even bigger this year. Avalon held its Festive Friday downtown celebration that included a skating rink, kids activities, live music, and the lighting of the Borough’s holiday tree. On Saturday, the fun continues in Avalon with its Snowfest Saturday downtown celebration that includes mechanical rides and other activities.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- AVALON HOLDS HUGE FESTIVE FRIDAY CELEBRATION
- UPDATE: FIRE DESTROYS THREE HOMES IN SEA ISLE CITY, NO REPORTS OF INJURIES
- TEENAGER CHARGED WITH DUI FOLLOWING ACCIDENT IN LOWER TWP.
- LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO SEA ISLE STRUCTURE FIRE
- OCEAN CITY POLICE ACKNOWLEDGE POLICE RETIREMENT
- VENTNOR MAN CHARGED WITH SHOPLIFTING FROM LOCAL SEARS
- GOVERNOR-ELECT SERVES MEALS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
- SPORTS: OCEAN CITY EDGES PLEASANTVILLE, 34-32 ON TURKEY DAY
- SPORTS: LOWER CAPE MAY STUNS MIDDLE IN ANCHOR BOWL, 21-20
- SEA ISLE CITY POLICE ADDS TWO NEW OFFICERS