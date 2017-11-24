Top News
98.7 The Coast WCZT



You are at:»»»AVALON HOLDS HUGE FESTIVE FRIDAY CELEBRATION

AVALON HOLDS HUGE FESTIVE FRIDAY CELEBRATION

0
By on Avalon, Local News

An annual event in Avalon got even bigger this year.  Avalon held its Festive Friday downtown celebration that included a skating rink, kids activities, live music, and the lighting of the Borough’s holiday tree.  On Saturday, the fun continues in Avalon with its Snowfest Saturday downtown celebration that includes mechanical rides and other activities.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply