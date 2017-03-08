AVALON DISCUSSES CRS MANAGER, AGREEMENT WITH STONE HARBOR

Avalon’s Borough Council met Wednesday afternoon and discussed two shared services agreements with neighboring Stone Harbor. Business Administrator Scott Wahl outlined plans to share backup construction officials and a local public access television channel. Avalon also entertained a contract for a CRS manager who will be in charge of making an annual submission to the program for the Borough; it results in huge discounts in flood insurance premiums for property owners.
