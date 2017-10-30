Avalon has again achieved a certification in the state’s Sustainable Jersey program. State officials announced that Avalon is one of 70 communities who have attained the certification this year as an endorsement for its proactive management of its environment and ecosystem. Avalon has implemented many new environmental projects over the past two years.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- DEFENSE RESTS IN MENENDEZ CORRUPTION TRIAL
- MORE INFORMATION COMING ON HORRIFIC PARKWAY ACCIDENT
- ELISANO JOINS DENNIS TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
- AVALON ATTAINS RECERTIFICATION IN SUSTAINABLE JERSEY PROGRAM
- BAT BOXES ARE INSTALLED AT TOLL PLAZAS ON AC EXPRESSWAY
- CAPE MAY COUNTY PARK AND ZOO RECEIVES ACCREDITATION UNTIL 2022
- 38 YEAR OLD WILDWOOD CREST MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING A CAR
- QUINNIPIAC POLL: MURPHY LEADS GUADAGNO BY 20 POINTS
- SPORTS: PHILLIES HIRE GABE KAPLER AS NEW MANAGER
- MAN BUSTED FOR LAST WEEK’S BANK ROBBERY IN MAYS LANDING