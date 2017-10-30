Top News
AVALON ATTAINS RECERTIFICATION IN SUSTAINABLE JERSEY PROGRAM

Avalon has again achieved a certification in the state’s Sustainable Jersey program.  State officials announced that Avalon is one of 70 communities who have attained the certification this year as an endorsement for its proactive management of its environment and ecosystem.  Avalon has implemented many new environmental projects over the past two years.

