ATLANTIC COUNTY WARNS OF ADDITIONAL EXPENSES FOR BAIL REFORM

Atlantic County officials say the expenses will be high for county taxpayers with a new bail reform plan that has been implemented by the state. County Executive Dennis Levenson said that despite efforts to cut the cost, taxpayers will be on the hook for around $800,000 additional. According to Levinson, the prosecutor will hire seven new employees while the sheriff will add three new positions as a direct consequence of the bail reform mandate. Additional computers, software, office furniture and supplies are also needed.

