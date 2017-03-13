ATLANTIC COUNTY PREPARING FOR WINTER STORM

The winter storm has local officials preparing for the storm. Atlantic County officials say they have public works crews are out pre-treating county roadways as needed in preparation for any snow accumulation. Because of recent cold temperatures snow will accumulate more quickly on cold surfaces. Gusty winds will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility in some areas. Motorists are urged to exercise caution and to stay well behind salt trucks and snow plows. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and to register with CodeRED, the county’s Community Notification System, at www.ReadyAtlantic.org.
