ATLANTIC CITY POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT ON GIRLFRIEND

An Atlantic City Police Officer has been charged with assault. Police say that a concerned citizen notified the Internal Affairs Section of the department that a woman had been assaulted by her boyfriend and was being treated a local hospital on Tuesday. An investigation concluded that Dayton Brown, of Galloway, be charged with aggravated assault and he was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Brown was a 10-year veteran of the police department and has been suspended without pay.

