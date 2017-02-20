Top News
98.7 The Coast
Monday February 20th 2017 08:14 AM
You are at:»»»ATLANTIC CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL SHOOTING SUNDAY NIGHT

ATLANTIC CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL SHOOTING SUNDAY NIGHT

0
By on Atlantic City, Local News

Atlantic City Police are investigating the second murder in the city of the holiday weekend.  One person was killed during a shooting that took place Sunday evening near New Jersey and Oriental avenues.  On Saturday, a 54 year old woman was killed when she was stabbed to death.  Police have no suspects in either slaying.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


× 1 = nine