ATLANTIC CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL SHOOTING SUNDAY NIGHT

Atlantic City Police are investigating the second murder in the city of the holiday weekend. One person was killed during a shooting that took place Sunday evening near New Jersey and Oriental avenues. On Saturday, a 54 year old woman was killed when she was stabbed to death. Police have no suspects in either slaying.
