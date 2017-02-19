ATLANTIC CITY POLICE ARREST WANTED MAN IN POSSESSION OF DRUGS AND GUNS

A man wanted from Virginia was arrested after a car pursuit with a handgun and a large amount of drugs in his possession. Authorities in Virginia reached out to Atlantic City Police to let them know that Kennett Fisher was in the area. Fisher was found to be in possession of 28 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of marijuana, and over $5,000 in cash. Fisher had been wanted on felony assault, possession of a fireman by a felon, and felony shooting from a vehicle.
