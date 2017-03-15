ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC WHITTLES DOWN LIST OF OUTAGES

Top News
Thousands of Atlantic City Electric customers who lost power during Tuesday’s winter storm have gotten their power back.  The utility announced that the outages totaled 30,000 at one point, largely away from the shore where only rain and wind occurred.  Most of the customers who lost power in Salem and Gloucester counties will have power restored by Thursday morning.

