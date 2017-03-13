ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC PREPARING FOR THE STORM

Atlantic City Electric has opened its storm center. More than 1,000 employees and contractors are now preparing to respond to customer needs, repair potential storm damage, and safely restore service as quickly as possible. We are also working to secure additional local contractors and will be receiving additional support from our sister utility, ComEd, in Chicago. Atlantic City Electric has been mobilizing field and support personnel to be ready to respond to any potential service interruptions that may be caused by the possibility of heavy, wet snow and high wind gusts that can bring tree limbs down onto power lines and electric delivery equipment. Customers with special needs, such as those who may be elderly, disabled or dependent on electricity for medical equipment, should have alternate arrangements in place should they experience an extended power outage.

