ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC NEARING FULL RESTORATION OF POWER

Atlantic City Electric (ACE) is nearing full restoration of power to customers who lost electric service in the wake of the January 23 Nor’easter. Of the 60,000 customers who lost power, 97 percent—58,000 customers—have been restored. ACE is dispatching crews, made up from more than 365 line personnel, to the remaining localized outage areas. This includes line personnel from our sister companies, Potomac Electric Power Company and Delmarva Power. When the damage is severe, restoring power to a single customer can take as much time as restoring service to a large group of customers. The majority of remaining outages affect individual customers. Damaged areas where Atlantic City Electric is working to restore power today include Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.

