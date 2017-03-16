Atlantic City police have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to prevent cuts to the city’s police department. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday shortly after the state announced that it was making changes to the police officers’ contracts. Both the PBA and the Superior Officers Association filed lawsuits.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- AC POLICE NAB TWO ON DRUG CHARGES
- VAN DREW TEAM TO KICK OFF CAMPAIGN ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY NEXT WEEK
- LEGISLATION ADVANCING TO HALT EASING RULES ON HANDGUNS
- BIG FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN OCEAN CITY
- LAWMAKERS HEAR PLEAS FOR MORE FUNDING DUE TO FEDERAL CUTS
- Munch Madness Round 1: Lobster Loft v Kix McNutleys
- ATLANTIC CITY COPS FILE LAWSUIT OVER POLICE CUTS
- Munch Madness Round 1: Windrift vs Dragon House
- Munch Madness Round 1: Joes Fish Co vs Dogtooth Bar & Grill
- ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC WHITTLES DOWN LIST OF OUTAGES