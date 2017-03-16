Top News
Thursday March 16th 2017 12:51 PM
ATLANTIC CITY COPS FILE LAWSUIT OVER POLICE CUTS

Atlantic City, Local News

Atlantic City police have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to prevent cuts to the city’s police department.  The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday shortly after the state announced that it was making changes to the police officers’ contracts.  Both the PBA and the Superior Officers Association filed lawsuits.

