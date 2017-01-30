Top News
ARREST MADE IN ATLANTIC CITY MURDER

By on Atlantic City, Atlantic County, Local News

An arrest was made in a 2014 murder. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of Alexander Campbell, of Atlantic City in the shooting death of Kenneth Sandoz, of Absecon. The shooting took place in Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2014. Campbell is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a weapon. A conviction for murder carries a potential sentence of 30 years to life.

