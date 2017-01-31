ANOTHER GAS STATION ROBBERY REPORTED IN VINELAND

There’s been another robbery of a gasoline station in Vineland. City police say the latest robbery occurred at the U.S. Petroleum station located on South Delsea Driver near College Drive on Monday night. A suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is still on the loose.
