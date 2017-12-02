Top News
98.7 The Coast WCZT



You are at:»»»ANOTHER BUST IN SOUTH JERSEY’S HEALTHCARE FRAUD SCHEME

ANOTHER BUST IN SOUTH JERSEY’S HEALTHCARE FRAUD SCHEME

0
By on Atlantic County, Local News

42 year old Timothy Frazier of Galloway Township is the latest to plead guilty in connection with the healthcare fraud scheme in South Jersey.  Frazier was in court last week and became the 12th person to plead guilty to defrauding the New Jersey State Health Benefits program.  Frazier works as a drug rep who persuaded public employees to obtain expensive compound medications from a pharmacy outside of the Garden State.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply