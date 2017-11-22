ANCHOR BOWL HIGHLIGHTS THANKSGIVING GAMES, SLATE STARTS TONIGHT

Top News
The annual Anchor Bowl football game between Middle Township and Lower Cape May highlights a very active slate of high school football games on Thanksgiving weekend.  Brian Cunniff and Scott Wahl will have the call of the game live on WCZT 98.7..the Coast Thanksgiving morning, at 10:00.  The slate of football actually begins Wednesday night with Absegami and Oakcrest meeting for the 41st time in series history.

