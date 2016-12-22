ALL CLEAR GIVEN FOLLOWING GAS LEAK AT FESTIVAL MALL

An all-clear has been given at the Festival Mall in Hamilton Township. Workers struck a gas line at the mall that resulted in the evacuation of several stores Thursday morning near the Joann Fabrics store at the mall. There were no injuries. South Jersey Gas and other officials responded to the gas leak to mitigate the issue.
